UK Weather Forecast: Cold, bright in the north. Rain clearing further south.

Today:Cold with sunny spells and a few showers in the north. A spell of rain, some heavy, will quickly move east across Wales and central parts of England, with some heavy showers to the south. Breezy and mild in south.

Tonight:Further showers are likely across some northern and western parts overnight, mainly on coasts and hills. Clear spells elsewhere, leading to a fairly widespread frost. Some fog patches are possible.

Tuesday:A cold, bright and frosty start, with some fog patches. Further showers in the north, mainly on coasts. Cloud increasing from the southwest, with persistent rain arriving later.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Rain moving east across England and Wales on Wednesday, with some snow possible on northern hills. Further spells of wet and very windy weather are likely later in the week.