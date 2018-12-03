Ukip leader Gerard Batten backed by party’s national executive

Ukip’s national executive has voted against a motion of no confidence in leader Gerard Batten.

Mr Batten has come under fire within the party in recent weeks for taking far-right activist Tommy Robinson on as an adviser.

Last month, Nigel Farage said he would write to Ukip’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) to demand a vote of no confidence to remove Mr Batten as leader, and accused him of damaging both the party and the Brexit cause.

On Sunday, Ukip said the NEC had voted “overwhelmingly” against a motion of no confidence.