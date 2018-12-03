What the papers say – December 3

Brexit continues to dominate the front pages on Monday at the start of another difficult week for the Prime Minister.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Theresa May’s chief Brexit adviser warned her that the customs backstop would be a “bad outcome” for Britain.

The paper says it has seen a letter from Oliver Robbins, in which the negotiator said there was no legal “guarantee” that Britain would be able to break off from the backstop, potentially leaving the UK trapped in a customs union with the European Union.