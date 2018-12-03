Woman killed on train 'may have put head out of window'

A woman killed on a train may have been leaning out of a window when she suffered a blow to the head, police have said.

The victim, who has not been identified, died after experiencing serious head injuries on a Bristol Temple Meads-bound service, between Bath and Keynsham on Saturday evening.

Police said the woman's death was not being treated as suspicious and the Rail Accident Investigation Branch has been informed.

A British Transport Police statement said: "We were called at around 10.10pm following a report a woman had received serious head injuries while travelling on a train between Bath and Keynsham.

"Officers from British Transport Police attended along with colleagues from Avon and Somerset Police and South Western Ambulance Service, but despite their best efforts the woman died at the scene.

"Initial inquiries suggest the woman may have been leaning out of a window when she suffered a blow to the head."

It continued: "Officers are currently working to confirm her identity and inform her next of kin."