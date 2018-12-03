'You feel helpless': Former Ted Baker employees describe 'inappropriate behaviour' by founder Ray Kelvin

Two former employees at the fashion chain Ted Baker have described inappropriate behaviour by its founder Ray Kelvin.

They alleged he touched, hugged and bullied staff and have told ITV News about the culture at the heart of the business.

The retailer has launched an independent external investigation into the claims.

Ted Baker's share price plunged 15 per cent on Monday in the wake of the allegations.

The claims first emerged in an online petition, which said Mr Kelvin instigated a "forced hugging" policy that is part of a culture that "leaves harassment unchallenged". It demanded the company set up a way of reporting allegations of harassment to an independent body.

Mr Kelvin founded Ted Baker in 1988 and is worth £552 million, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Two former employees, who wished to remain anonymous, told ITV News about their experiences.

One said: "When Ray Kelvin would hug someone he would hold on to them for a long time and would whisper things in their ear and kiss their neck.

"People would be visibly uncomfortable most of the time."