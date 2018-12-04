Ballon d'Or host Martin Solveig forced to apologise after asking Ada Hegerberg if she could twerk

The co-host of the Ballon d'Or award ceremony has been forced to apologise after the winner of the women's award, Ada Hegerberg, was asked on stage if she knew how to twerk at the event in Paris.

The 23-year-old Lyon striker was announced as the first ever winner of the women's Ballon d'Or by former France international David Ginola and gave an empowering speech to encourage more girls to play football.

However, as the Norway international was leaving the stage, French DJ and co-host Martin Solveig asked her if she could twerk, but the three-time women's Champions League winner abruptly said "no" before walking away.

After the event, Hegerberg told reporters that she accepted the apology from the 42-year-old.

She said: "He came to me afterwards and was really sad that it went that way. I didn't really think about it at the time to be honest.

"I didn't really consider it as sexual harassment or anything in the moment. I was just happy to do the dance and win the Ballon d'Or to be honest."