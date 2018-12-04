Brother of test cricketer Usman Khawaja arrested

Usman Khawaja is Australian international. Credit: PA

The brother of Australia test cricketer Usman Khawaja has been taken into custody by counter-terrorism police investigating the discovery in August of a laptop computer containing a purported terrorist hit-list. Arsalan Khawaja, 39, was arrested on Tuesday morning after being pulled over while driving in western Sydney, according to a spokesperson for New South Wales state police.

Arsalan Khawaja leaving the police station. Credit: PA

Australian media, quoting police sources, said Arsalan Khawaja was being questioned about forgery and an attempt to pervert justice. The arrest comes as Usman Khawaja prepares with the Australia squad in Adelaide ahead of Thursday’s first test against India, the start of a crucial four-match series in which the home side could challenge India’s position as the world’s top-ranked test team. Tuesday’s police operation stemmed from the discovery in an office at the University of New South Wales of a laptop which contained an alleged hit-list naming former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and his deputy Julie Bishop.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Ian McCartney (left) and NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing address the media in Sydney. Credit: PA