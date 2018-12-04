Can the UK change its mind and withdraw Article 50 any time it wants?

It's only an opinion, but it is a pretty important one.

The question asked of the European Court of Justice was a straightforward one: can the UK change its mind and withdraw its Article 50 notification any time it likes, and without conditions?

The European Commission's view was that changing your mind is fine, but that the other 27 have to agree unanimously to let you stay in. The British government simply said "we don’t want to change our minds, and so you have no business even deciding this case".

Well, on Tuesday the advocate general of the court gave his opinion; it's not a binding opinion, the judges can overrule him and decide something else, but for the most part (80% of the time or more) they don't.

He said yes, Britain can unilaterally revoke Article 50 right up until the moment the Withdrawal Agreement is signed off, and there's nothing the EU 27 can do about it. There were a couple of conditions: the revocation has to be done through proper Parliamentary processes, and there can't be any gaming the system. The British government has to mean it, not just be a negotiating tactic to win more time for negotiations.

His reasoning was that to do anything else would be to effectively expel a member country that had changed its mind about leaving, and that would be both unfair and un-European. I'm not a lawyer, but having listened to the original hearing in Luxembourg, I would be most surprised if the judges came to a different conclusion.