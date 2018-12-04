Cases of child cruelty and neglect in Northern Ireland up nearly 350% – NSPCC

Cases of child cruelty and neglect in Northern Ireland have increased by almost 350% over the last five years, figures suggest.

The NSPCC said 579 child cruelty and neglect offences were recorded by police in 2017/18, up from 132 in 2012/13.

Reports to the police included extreme cases of when a parent or carer wilfully assaulted, ill-treated, neglected, abandoned or exposed their child to serious harm.

The amount of police offences is mirrored by the number of calls made to the NSPCC helpline – totalling 19,937 last year about children suffering neglect – with three quarters referred urgently to police or children’s services.

One NSPCC helpline practitioner, Tracey Hamer, highlighted that not all neglect may be wilful.

“The police went out to do a welfare check, and later told me that mum had been found unwell and violently vomiting and unable to care for her little girl, who was three years old,” she said.