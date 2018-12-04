What does Dominic Grieve's debate amendment mean for Theresa May's Brexit deal?

The point of the Grieve amendment, that may be voted on Tuesday, is to make next week's vote on Theresa May's Brexit plan more "meaningful" - and to increase the power of MPs to decide what kind of Brexit, or no Brexit, will transpire.

The point is that right now if she loses the vote on her Brexit plan, as she is set to do, she has to bring back a Plan B to MPs within 21 days, but MPs have no power to amend or alter that Plan B.

But if the Grieve amendment is carried, MPs would at that point have the power to change her Plan B.

Now this I am afraid is where it all gets surreal and complicated. PLEASE BEAR WITH ME. For Remainers and soft Brexiters, Grieve's amendment eliminates the risk of a hard no-deal Brexit, because it would give MPs power to vote against a hard, no-deal Brexit.

And they believe probably correctly, that a majority of MPs oppose a hard no-deal Brexit. So the Brexiters of the European Research Group will vote against Grieve's amendment, because many of them want a no-deal Brexit, But they expect Grieve's amendment to carry given it is likely to be supported by Labour and other opposition parties.