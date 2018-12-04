Fireman crawls across ice to rescue dog who was stuck in frozen pond in Ohio

A fireman crawled across ice to rescue a dog who was helplessly stuck in freezing water, after it had fallen through a frozen pond in Ohio.

His new canine companion started paddling towards dry land once help arrived.

As the dog was brought out of the water, onlookers cheered on the animal, saying "good girl".

The Norton Fire Division shared the video on social media and said: "We were called for a dog through the ice on a pond.

"This is always very dangerous, as the pet owners will always attempt to rescue their pet, understandably.

"They are family! Today had a great outcome for all involved!"