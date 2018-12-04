Nigel Farage quits Ukip over party's 'extremism' direction

Nigel Farage has announced he is quitting Ukip.

The former leader said he had made the decision because he is uncomfortable with the direction Ukip has taken in recent months.

Mr Farage had previously called for Ukip leader Gerard Batten to be ousted after he appointed English Defence League (EDL) founder Tommy Robinson as an adviser.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Farage said: "And so, with a heavy heart, and after all my years of devotion to the party, I am leaving Ukip today.

"There is a huge space for a Brexit party in British politics, but it won’t be filled by Ukip.”

Mr Farage insisted Ukip had been successful in the past because it had a policy of "excluding extremists".

The ex-leader said Ukip was becoming a party of “street activism”.