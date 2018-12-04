French PM 'to announce delay to fuel tax hikes following riots', according to reports

An ambulance worker holds a flare as he and his fellows block the Place de la Concorde in Paris. Credit: AP

French prime minister Edouard Philippe is to announce a suspension of fuel tax hikes in an effort to appease an increasingly radicalised protest movement, according to French media. Both Le Monde newspaper and France Info radio said the planned increase, which has provoked riots, will be suspended for several months. Mr Philippe is also expected to announce other measures aimed at easing tensions. The prime minister is expected to announce the move later.

A woman takes a snapshot of charred cars the day after a demonstration, near the Arc de Triomphe Credit: AP

The move comes just three weeks after Mr Philippe claimed the French government would not change course and remains determined to help wean consumers off polluting fossils fuels. It is unlikely Mr Philippe’s announcement to MPs will put an end to the road blockades and demonstrations, with more protests possible this weekend in Paris. "It’s a first step, but we will not settle for a crumb," said Benjamin Cauchy, one of the leaders of the protests. After a third consecutive weekend of clashes in Paris led by protesters wearing distinctive yellow traffic vests, Mr Philippe held crisis talks with representatives of major political parties on Monday. He also met with French president Emmanuel Macron and other ministers in order to find a quick solution to the crisis.

A worker cleans graffiti reading ‘Macron resignation’ on the Arc de Triomphe Credit: AP