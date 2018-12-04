- ITV Report
From Fortnite to Drake, Apple's most popular downloads of 2018 revealed
Fortnite has become a phenomenon since launching last year, so much so, it has been named the most downloaded free game in 2018 from Apple's App Store.
The battle royale game recently revealed it had gone past 200 million registered players and is free to play across multiple platforms.
Aside from games and it may come as a surprise to many, The Driving Theory Test 2018 was named the most popular paid-for iPhone app of the year.
Apple's App Store offers music, video, podcast, app and game downloads to more than two billion iOS devices worldwide.
TED Talks Daily was named the UK's most downloaded podcast, with Love Island: The Morning After the most downloaded new podcast.
On the Apple Music streaming service, rapper Drake had the most popular song of the year with God's Plan, ahead of Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris and their summer hit One Kiss.
Elsewhere, Drake has also been crowned the king of Spotify after becoming the platform's most-streamed artist of the year globally.
Spotify announced the 32-year-old rapper earned 8.2 billion streams in 2018.
Meanwhile, Instagram is the fastest growing social network among world leaders, with the story function becoming a secondary channel for digital diplomacy, where world leaders can meet, greet and tag each other.
Despite President Trump leading the rankings in the total number of social interactions, gathering 218 million interactions, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most effective world leader on Instagram.
Mr Modi has 15.4 million followers on the platform and on average his 80 posts engage in 873,302 interactions, according to the World Leaders on Instagram study by global communications agency Burson Cohn and Wolfe.