From Fortnite to Drake, Apple's most popular downloads of 2018 revealed

Fortnite has become a phenomenon since launching last year, so much so, it has been named the most downloaded free game in 2018 from Apple's App Store.

The battle royale game recently revealed it had gone past 200 million registered players and is free to play across multiple platforms.

Aside from games and it may come as a surprise to many, The Driving Theory Test 2018 was named the most popular paid-for iPhone app of the year.