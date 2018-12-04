Fund for bullied Syrian boy is closed after it raises £158,000

An online fund for a bullied Syrian boy has been closed after it went around the world and raised more than £158,000 for his family.

GoFundMe said the appeal for the 15-year-old refugee, who was attacked at Almondbury School in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, was the one of the most widely shared and fastest growing of the year.

Last week, the youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, described to ITV News how his experience of bullying since arriving in the UK had left him crying at night.

The fund's organiser, Mohammed Tahir, thanked everyone of their contributions towards the £158,089 total which he said represented a life-changing amount for the family.

Mr Tahir said: "As you can see, the donations have slowed down and I feel we are in a position where we can close the campaign.

"The donations have now been turned off and I personally would like to thank everyone who supported the cause."