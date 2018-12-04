Govia Thameslink Railway not stripped of franchise despite timetable chaos

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has not been stripped of its franchise despite its “unacceptable performance” following the introduction of the May timetable.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said taking control of services away from the company would “cause further and undue disruption for passengers and is not an appropriate course of action”.

The decision was announced on the day the Transport Select Committee (TSC) published a scathing report which said Mr Grayling should have been more proactive in preventing the chaos that gripped parts of the network earlier this year.

Mr Grayling insisted the Government is “holding GTR to account” by ordering it to pay £15 million for service agreements.

GTR, which is majority-owned by transport group Go-Ahead and runs lines in south-east England including the troubled Southern Railway service, will make no profit this year and will make a reduced profit for the remainder of its franchise until September 2021 as part of the sanctions.

Mick Cash, leader of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, described the punishment as a “half-hearted slap on the wrist for GTR”.

He went on: “By refusing to strip them of the contract, they are being given yet another licence to carry on with chaos by the man who is Britain’s leading specialist in failure.

“Chris Grayling should resign.”