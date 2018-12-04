Katie Price avoids bankruptcy after reaching agreement with creditors

Katie Price has agreed a plan with her creditors and avoid bankruptcy, a court heard. Credit: Ian West/PA

Katie Price has avoided bankruptcy after reaching a deal with her creditors. A specialist insolvency and companies court in London was told on Tuesday the former glamour model has agreed a plan to pay back what she owes. She was given time to try to come to an agreement at an earlier hearing. The 40-year-old, formerly known as Jordan, has tied the knot three times and has been in the headlines following the collapse of her most recent marriage to Kieran Hayler.

Katie Price with Kieran Hayler Credit: Ian West/PA

She has also recently revealed that her mother, Amy Price, has been diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) – the same disease that killed TV presenter Keith Chegwin. Price was arrested in October on suspicion of drink-driving after being found by police at 2am in a damaged car in Woolwich, south-east London. The ex-Loose Women panellist revealed in July she had reported herself to police for violating a driving ban, handed to her in February after she was caught speeding. The former I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! star was once said to be worth more than £40 million.

Katie Price took part in I’m A Celebrity …. Get Me Out Of Here! Credit: Matt Crossick/PA