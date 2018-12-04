Legal opinion on whether UK can unilaterally halt Brexit to be published

A legal opinion on whether the UK can unilaterally revoke its withdrawal from the EU will be published later.

An advocate general from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) will produce his opinion on the case, brought by a cross-party group of Scottish politicians, ahead of a judgment by the court at a later date.

Manuel Campos Sanchez-Bordona’s written opinion will be an independent legal solution to the question of whether an EU member state such as the UK can decide on its own to revoke the Article 50 withdrawal process or whether the agreement of the 27 other member states would be required.

The opinion, which is not binding on the court, comes just a week after the case was heard at the ECJ following a referral from Scotland’s highest civil court, the Court of Session.

Those who brought the case argue unilateral revocation is possible and believe it could pave the way for an alternative option to Brexit such as a People’s Vote to enable remaining in the EU.

Legal representatives for the UK Government believe the case is inadmissible as it deals with a hypothetical situation, since the Government’s policy is not to revoke Article 50.

Lawyers representing the Council of the European Union and from the European Commission argue revocation is possible but would require unanimous agreement from all member states.