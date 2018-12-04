- ITV Report
Brexit legal advice to be published after Theresa May loses contempt vote
Theresa May has bowed to demands to publish the "final and full" legal advice on her Brexit deal after suffering a humiliating Commons defeat.
The prime minister caved in moments after MPs decided her ministers were in "contempt" of Parliament for withholding the information.
It was one of three Commons defeats for Mrs May's government, with MPs also approving an amendment from Dominic Grieve aimed at giving them a greater say should the Brexit deal be defeated on December 11
The defeat for Mrs May over the legal advice marked the first time in modern history that a government has been found in contempt of Parliament.
A motion tabled by Labour, the SNP, other opposition parties and the DUP argued ministers were in contempt due to their failure to fully publish advice given to Cabinet by Attorney General Geoffrey Cox - approved by 311 votes to 293.
It came as the prime minister kicked off a five-day debate in the Commons on her Brexit deal.
- Watch: Five-day Brexit debtae begins in House of Commons
The contempt defeat led to Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom confirming the full legal advice would be published by Wednesday.
After the vote, she said: "We've tested the opinion of the House twice on this very serious subject.
"We've listened carefully and in light of the expressed will of the House we will publish the final and full advice provided by the Attorney General to Cabinet but recognising the very serious constitutional issues this raises I have referred the matter to the privileges committee to consider the implications of the humble address."
Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the government had left the opposition with "no option" but to bring the contempt vote.
"Never before has the House of Commons found Ministers in contempt of Parliament," he said.
"It is highly regrettable that the Government has let it come to this, but ministers left the opposition with no option but to bring forward these proceedings.
"By treating Parliament with contempt, the Government has proved it has lost its majority and the respect of the House. The Prime Minister can’t keep pushing Parliament away or avoiding responsible scrutiny."
MPs first rejected a government amendment to the cross-party contempt motion by 311 votes to 307, a majority of four.
This amendment asked for the Committee of Privileges to consider whether ministers were in contempt of Parliament over its handling of Brexit legal advice.
This ultimately would have helped stop the immediate publication of the full legal advice on the Brexit deal - something which opposition MPs have demanded.
Following those two losses, the government finally lost a vote on Mr Grieve's amendment.
This amendment sought to allow Parliament to have more of a say on Brexit plans if the Government's EU Withdrawal Agreement is rejected by MPs.
It was approved by 321 votes to 299, majority 22.