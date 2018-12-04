Brexit legal advice to be published after Theresa May loses contempt vote

Theresa May has bowed to demands to publish the "final and full" legal advice on her Brexit deal after suffering a humiliating Commons defeat.

The prime minister caved in moments after MPs decided her ministers were in "contempt" of Parliament for withholding the information.

It was one of three Commons defeats for Mrs May's government, with MPs also approving an amendment from Dominic Grieve aimed at giving them a greater say should the Brexit deal be defeated on December 11

The defeat for Mrs May over the legal advice marked the first time in modern history that a government has been found in contempt of Parliament.

A motion tabled by Labour, the SNP, other opposition parties and the DUP argued ministers were in contempt due to their failure to fully publish advice given to Cabinet by Attorney General Geoffrey Cox - approved by 311 votes to 293.

It came as the prime minister kicked off a five-day debate in the Commons on her Brexit deal.