Queen and duchesses in gowns and tiaras for Diplomatic Corps reception

Senior royals were dressed in their finery for the event on Tuesday night, which was attended by foreign ambassadors based in the UK.

The royal family have welcomed guests to the annual white tie Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen was joined by the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen dazzled in an Angela Kelly dress and wore the Queen Mary Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara – one of her favourites and one she wears often.