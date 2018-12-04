Quora reveals data breach affecting up to 100 million users

About 100 million users of question-and-answer website Quora may have had their personal information compromised following a data breach, the company said.

The affected data includes account details such as names, email addresses and encrypted passwords, as well as any data imported from linked networks when authorised by the user.

Quora said it discovered on Friday that a “malicious third party” had gained access to one of its systems, and said it had launched an investigation.