Sports stars criticise Ballon d'Or host Martin Solveig over twerk question to Ada Hegerberg

A number of sport stars criticised Ballon d'Or co-host Martin Solveig after he asked the inaugural winner of the women's award if she could twerk on stage. Ada Hegerberg collected her trophy, becoming the first person to win the women's award, but gave short shrift to Solveig's question, answering "no" and walking off. Tennis player Andy Murray was scathing of French DJ Solveig, saying on Instagram: "Why do woman [sic] still have to put up with that s***?"

He continued: "Another example of the ridiculous sexism that still exists in sport. "Why do woman [sic] still have to put up with that s***? "What questions did they ask Mbappe and Modric? I'd imagine something to do with football. "And to everyone who thinks people are overreacting and it was just a joke... It wasn't. I've been involved in sport my whole life and the level of sexism is unreal."

Former Norwegian footballer and now TV host Jan Aage Fjortoft took to Twitter to say: "Idiots like this show us we can’t take gender equality for granted in sport and society."

Ex-Liverpool midfielder questioned Solveig's actions on Twitter, with the message: "Today’s winner of being an idiot on stage is the presenter asking Ballon d’or winner @AdaStolsmo to twerk on stage after she won! Did you ask Modric the same @martinsolveig?"

Abby Wambach, one of the most decorated female footballers of all time, described Solveig's actions as "disgusting" in a tweet, adding that Hegerberg "deserved better".

England striker Ellen White congratulated Hegerberg on her award, adding "Don’t let one complete idiot ruin your award or moment".

Ex-England international Eni Aluko responded to Solveig's apology on Twitter by calling the French DJ a "knob".