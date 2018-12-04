Taxpayers treated unfairly by HMRC, House of Lords report finds

Powers given to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to tackle tax avoidance and evasion are “disproportionate” and undermine the rule of law, a House of Lords report has said.

The Economic Affairs Committee warned the powers had been granted without effective taxpayer safeguards, and said some “disproportionately affected” unrepresented and lower income taxpayers.

It recommended the Government carries out a review of the tax authority’s powers, and said there was a “compelling need” to address how HMRC is held to account for treating taxpayers fairly.

“HMRC is right to tackle tax evasion and aggressive tax avoidance,” said Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, chairman of the committee.

“However, a careful balance must be struck between clamping down and treating taxpayers fairly.

“Our evidence has convinced us that this balance has tipped too far in favour of HMRC and against the fundamental protections every taxpayer should expect.

“Since 2012, perhaps due to reduced resources, HMRC has been granted some broad, disproportionate powers without effective taxpayer safeguards.”

Lord Forsyth also said the committee had been given “disturbing evidence” on the Government’s approach to the April 2019 loan charge, a fee which could affect people who used certain loan arrangements that were designed to avoid tax.