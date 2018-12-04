'Don't imagine another deal is going to miraculously appear': Theresa May opens fractious Brexit debate in Commons

Theresa May has warned ministers if they vote down her Brexit deal to not "imagine another deal is going to miraculously appear".

The stark message came as the Prime Minister kicked off the first of five days of debate before a historic vote on her Brexit deal takes place on December 9.

But, she endured yet another troubling day as her government lost three votes in the space of an hour.

Mrs May reiterated a position she has held throughout negotiations: “The alternative is uncertainty and risk - the risk Brexit could be stopped, the risk we could crash out with no deal.”

She said it would not be in the “national interest” to block the Withdrawal Agreement, adding: “The only certainty would be uncertainty.”

MPs' decisions over the next week would “set the course our country takes for decades to come”, she added.

Mrs May told them: “I promise you today this is the very best deal for the British people, I ask you to back it in the best interests of our constituents and our country.

“And with my whole heart I commend this motion to the House.”

In a speech repeatedly interrupted by MPs attacking her deal, the Prime Minister pledged to give Parliament and the devolved administrations a “greater and more formal role” in forthcoming negotiations with the EU over trade - but declined to say whether MPs would get a vote on that deal.