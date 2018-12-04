- ITV Report
Tiny Channel Island seeks new warden - swimming pool included
Many people dream of a quieter life and a small island off Guernsey could provide the answer for an adventurous soul.
Lihou, which sits 500m off Guernsey, is searching for a new warden after the current incumbent decided to head for a new life in France after 14 years on the island.
There are a number of perks to the job, including a natural swimming pool and a tractor.
The role requires the warden to look after wildlife on the island and maintain its one house.
One is able to walk to the island, which covers 36 acres, at low tide but is regularly cut off for days at a time.
The one house on Lihou was built in the 1960s but was derelict for decades until 2005 when the Lihou Charitable Trust refurbished it and hired a warden.
Richard Curtis, the current warden, has received interest from as far away as Oklahoma but insists the job should go to a local person.