Top Tory hints MPs need Irish backstop ‘reassurance’ to back PM’s Brexit deal

Powerful Tory backbencher Sir Graham Brady hinted he and other MPs may need “reassurance” over ending the Northern Irish backstop before they can back Theresa May’s Brexit deal. The chair of the 1922 Committee had earlier praised the PM’s efforts in getting the Withdrawal Agreement drafted. “I think the Prime Minister has enormous goodwill on both sides of the House. “I think members on both sides know she has worked phenomenally hard to try to secure the best agreement,” he said.

Sir Graham Brady Credit: Rick Findler/PA

“I think she’s also correct when she makes the point that the country feels ready to move on, there is palpable tiredness with this subject and people the length and breadth if the United Kingdom want to know that we’re going to move forward.” But speaking in Tuesday’s Commons debate Sir Graham said “there has to be a way to leave” the backstop mechanism without the EU’s approval. He said: “Over the next seven days can I urge the Brexit Secretary and the Prime Minister in the strongest possible terms to redouble their efforts to find a way to give real reassurance that we the United Kingdom in future could leave the Northern Irish backstop in the event that we have had to join it.” The member for Altrincham and Sale West added he was not alone among Conservative MPs in holding that opinion, adding: “Many of us are hoping to hear that reassurance, and are willing the Brexit Secretary and the Prime Minister well in the process.”

