Tributes paid to former professional motorcyclist killed in crash

The family of a former professional motorcyclist killed in a crash has paid tribute to him, saying he “always lived life to the full”.

Michael Ruiz came off a mini Honda motorcycle near his home in Cardiff on November 3.

The 54-year-old, who lived in the Rumney area of the city, died from his injuries at the University Hospital of Wales 18 days later.

In a statement on Tuesday, his family said: “Michael was well known in Cardiff as he was a bit of a character.

“He was a very jovial person, always joking with everyone and always lived life to the full.

“He played squash, had a huge passion for ‘monkey bikes’ and was a member of the Jolly Wobblers in Essex.

“He will be missed.”

Officers at South Wales Police ask anyone who witnessed the motorbike or the collision on Cae Glas Road in Rumney at around 5pm on the day of the accident to contact them.