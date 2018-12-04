Two-year-old girl becomes 'first child to be prescribed medical cannabis in UK'

A two-year-old girl with severe epilepsy is believed to have become the first child in the UK to be prescribed medical cannabis.

For Jorja Emerson the treatment is "the difference between her living and dying", according to her father.

Jorja, who is from Dundonald in County Down, Northern Ireland, suffers up to 30 seizures each day.

She was prescribed the medication at a private hospital in London on Tuesday.

Her father Robin Emerson, a 33-year-old entrepreneur, hopes her treatment will pave the way for other children to gain access to the drug.

"The dam has now broken open," he said.