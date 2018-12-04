UK Weather Forecast: A chilly day, but dry for most

A cold and dry day for most, with a few showers affecting northwest Scotland. Cloud will continue to build from the west, bringing rain across the southwest before dusk. Tonight this rain will spread northeastwards, heavy in places, and perhaps turning to snow over the Pennines and Cumbrian Fells. Northern and eastern Scotland staying clear with a widespread frost.

Tomorrow, further rain will move eastwards across much of the UK. Sunshine and showers will follow in the west. The exception will be northern Scotland, which will stay dry and cold.