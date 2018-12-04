UK Weather Forecast: Heavy rain and hill snow through tonight and tomorrow

Cloud and rain across Southwest England and Wales will continue to spread slowly northeastwards tonight. The rain will be heavy in places with a temporary risk of hill snow for parts of North Wales, the Peak District and Pennines. Much of Scotland in contrast holding on to dry, clear, frosty conditions.

Tomorrow will be an unsettled day for most, with cloudy skies and outbreaks of rain. Further hill snow is likely across northern England and southern Scotland. Northern Scotland however looking drier and less windy. A cold day in the North, but milder in the South.