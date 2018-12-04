Universities urged to boost support for students with mental health problems

Universities must do more to safeguard students’ mental health by contacting the families of those experiencing problems, Education Secretary Damian Hinds has said.

Mr Hinds wrote to Professor Julia Buckingham, who chairs a Universities UK (UUK) round table on mental health, urging her to “explore the issue and identify a clear way forward”.

On Tuesday UUK, which represents 137 universities in the UK, is bringing together university leaders, mental health experts and students to discuss the circumstances in which a family member or emergency contact might be told when a student is suffering with poor mental health.

Mr Hinds added: “Our world-class higher education system is already one of the most open and inclusive university systems in the world.

“If we can ensure students with significant difficulties receive caring support, not just from professional health and welfare services, but from the family and friends they are closest to and trust most, it can become the world’s best system for pastoral care.