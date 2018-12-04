What the papers say – December 4

Brexit, climate change and criticism over this year’s train timetable chaos all feature on the front pages on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph leads on the ongoing battle over the Brexit legal advice, reporting that Attorney General Geoffrey Cox admitted Britain would be “indefinitely committed” to the customs backstop with the EU if it came into force.

Mr Cox said it was a “calculated risk” worth taking as he faced a contempt challenge in the Commons after refusing to publish the legal advice in full, the paper adds.