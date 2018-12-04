Why do so many MPs oppose Theresa May’s Brexit plan?

Theresa May seems to have finally found a way to unite Remainers and Leavers – unfortunately for her it is in opposition to her Brexit deal.

Ahead of the crunch vote in the Commons, why do so many MPs loathe her deal?

– Brexiteers claim the deal risks leaving the UK a ‘vassal state’ bound by Brussels’ rules without any say over them

Their concerns mainly focus on the backstop measures aimed at preventing a hard border with Ireland, under which the UK would be in a “single customs territory” with the EU, while Northern Ireland would remain aligned with many Single Market rules.

Prominent Eurosceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg said “in some areas it will leave the United Kingdom with even less control than it currently has: the vassal state”.

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson said the UK would be a “satellite state” of Brussels.