Baby born after first womb transplant from dead donor

The baby girl was born one year ago. Credit: AP

A mother has given birth to a healthy baby girl after surgeons implanted a womb in her body taken from a dead person. The birth, in Brazil, is the first reported involving a deceased donor womb transplant. Ten previous attempts, in the US, Czech Republic and Turkey, to achieve a live birth using a womb taken from a dead individual, had all ended in failure. The first birth after a womb transplant from a living donor took place in Sweden in September 2013. Since then there have been 39 such procedures resulting in 11 live births. The recipient in the ground-breaking latest case involving a dead donor was a 32-year-old woman born without a womb due to a rare genetic disorder. In September 2016 she was given an unexpected chance of motherhood after undergoing the womb transplant at the Hospital das Clinicas in Sao Paulo. The uterus was taken from a 45-year-old donor who had died from a brain haemorrhage. Surgeons spent 10.5 hours plumbing in the organ by connecting veins, arteries, ligaments and vaginal canals. News of the procedure was disclosed in The Lancet medical journal.

How is a womb transplant performed?

Dr. Dani Ejzenberg, transplant team leader, said: "It's a very important step. Really, a milestone for human, reproductive medicine because that's the first time. "Until now only if the woman had a close friend or a relative that can donate the uterus, she can receive a uterus transplantation. Then when you have the feasibility of this new technique you can have almost a universal access to this kind of approach because you don't have to have the donor." After surgery, the anonymous recipient remained in intensive care for two days before spending another six days on a specialised transplant ward.

Dr. Dani Ejzenberg

She received five immunosuppression drugs to prevent her body rejecting the new organ, as well as other treatments to combat infection and blood clotting. Five months after the transplant, the implanted womb appeared to have been successfully incorporated into her body. Ultrasound scans showed no abnormalities and she was menstruating regularly. Two months later eight fertilised eggs were implanted into the womb. The early embryos produced by IVF treatment had been frozen and stored four months before the transplant. Pregnancy was confirmed ten days after implantation, said the medical team. No complications were reported other than a kidney infection at 32 weeks that was treated with antibiotics. A baby girl weighing 2.55 kilos (6.6 pounds) was born by caesarean section after a pregnancy lasting 35 weeks and three days.

"She [the mother] was a little bit afraid, but she believed she will have success and trusted our team," Dr. Ejzenberg explained. "And the courage and the feelings turned. She became much more happier when the process continued after the surgery and mainly after she got pregnant. "She felt very fulfilled and happy with the total process. Nowadays her baby is almost one year (old) now and she is very well and everything is okay." During the delivery, the transplanted womb was removed and showed no abnormalities. After the birth both patient and baby appeared healthy and well. At the age of seven months and 20 days, when the case report was written, the baby was breastfeeding and weighed 7.2 kilos (15lbs 14oz.) The authors pointed out that despite its success the procedure involved major surgery, high doses of immunosuppressants, and moderate levels of blood loss.

The baby is in good health. Credit: AP

