Brexit deal debate continues in House of Commons

MPs have restarted their five-day long debate on Theresa May's Brexit deal in the House of Commons. Home secretary Sajid Javid opened the debate on Wednesday, with security one of the main topics. It comes after Mrs May delivered her opening address on Tuesday, a week before MPs are set vote on whether to pass her deal on December 11. The government has now also published the full legal advice it received on the Withdrawal Agreement from attorney general Geoffrey Cox. Mrs May was forced into the move after MPs voted to find ministers in contempt of Parliament by withholding the information.

Mr Javid argued Mrs May's deal was the 'best option' for security. Credit: HOC

Mr Javid insisted Mrs May's deal was the "best option" for ensuring the UK can "take back control" of its borders. He said it meant the UK can continue to work with Brussels on cross-border investigations on modern slavery, using DNA databases to catch criminals, the fast-track extradition of suspects, along with working alongside Europol and Eurojust. Mr Javid warned that "no matter how effectively" the government prepares for a no-deal Brexit, there would be "consequences" for the UK's security. "(It) would mean an immediate and probably indefinite loss of some security capability which, despite our best efforts, would likely cause some operational disruption when we leave," he said. Mr Javid continued: "They would have fewer options for pursuing criminals across borders, as we would lose our efforts through Europol and Eurojust, and it would take longer to track, arrest and bring to justice those who commit crimes internationally."

Diane Abbott was critical of security measures in Mrs May's deal. Credit: HOC