Brexit legal advice published following Commons defeat

The Attorney General's Brexit legal advice has been published in full following the Government's defeat in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

It warns the United Kingdom could be left in “protracted and repeated rounds of negotiations” over the Irish backstop.

It is likely to be seized upon by Tory critics of Theresa May's deal, who argue that the terms of a backstop designed to keep the Irish border open will deny the UK the power to withdraw from a customs union without agreement from Brussels.

Mr Cox found that the protocol setting out the terms of the backstop "does not provide for a mechanism that is likely to enable the UK lawfully to exit the UK-wide customs union without a subsequent agreement".

And he said that - despite assurances from both London and Brussels that it is intended to be temporary - the protocol would "endure indefinitely" under international law until another agreement takes its place.

His advice warned: "In the absence of a right of termination, there is a legal risk that the United Kingdom might become subject to protracted and repeating rounds of negotiations.

"This risk must be weighed against the political and economic imperative on both sides to reach an agreement that constitutes a politically stable and permanent basis for their future relationship.

"This is a political decision for the Government."

The letter, dated November 13, emerged just minutes before Theresa May faced MPs in a weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions ahead of the second day of a five-day Commons debate on her deal.