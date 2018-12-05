- ITV Report
Comedian Kevin Hart to host the 91st Oscars ceremony
Comedian Kevin Hart will host the 91st Academy Awards in February 2019, the Ride Along actor revealed on social media.
He said: "I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time."
The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, are the film industry's highest honours and given annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Mr Hart, 39, who also starred in the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle takes over from talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who fronted the last two Oscars ceremonies.
Writing on Instagram, Mr Hart said: "For years I have been asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same... I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's supposed to.
The job of hosting the Oscars is one of the most prestigious but also the most difficult as hosts have to navigate the expectations of the A-list audience in the theatre and millions tuning in on television, with a combination of topical and insider jokes.
Mr Hart added: "To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable."
"I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me and riding with me all this time... I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one.
"I appreciate The Academy for the opportunity.... Now it's time to rise to the occasion."
The Academy "welcomed" Kevin Hart to the team on Twitter.
Hart's unveiling comes just hours after influential trade magazine The Hollywood Reporter called the host's job, "the worst job in town", after previous appointments experienced difficulties on the night.
Kimmel was the MC when the best picture gong was wrongly handed to La La Land over Moonlight, though was not responsible for that mistake.
In August, the Academy recommended the creation of a new award, dubbed the "popular" Oscar, that would recognise "outstanding achievement in popular film".
The plan was aborted a month later following much criticism. Previous Oscar hosts include Billy Crystal, Bob Hope and Seth MacFarlane.
The Oscars will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday February 24.