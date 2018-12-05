Comedian Kevin Hart to host the 91st Oscars ceremony

Comedian Kevin Hart will host the 91st Academy Awards in February 2019, the Ride Along actor revealed on social media.

He said: "I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time."

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, are the film industry's highest honours and given annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Mr Hart, 39, who also starred in the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle takes over from talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who fronted the last two Oscars ceremonies.

Writing on Instagram, Mr Hart said: "For years I have been asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same... I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's supposed to.