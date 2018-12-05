Doncaster: A Labour heartland's view on Brexit developments

The Labour Party's role in what happens next in the Brexit debate is crucial.

Leader Jeremy Corbyn says his MPs will vote against the deal next Tuesday, as it fails to meet the six tests they've set.

The party wants an end to free movement of people, to stay in the customs union permanently, and tariff-free access to the single market.

But it's seemingly split on whether to back a second EU referendum.

And its position is posing dilemmas for many Labour voters up and down the country.

Our Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen reports from Doncaster in South Yorkshire, a Labour stronghold which voted to Leave.