At least 84 arrested in European crackdown on Italian mob

Hundreds of police in Germany, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands have arrested at least 84 suspected mobsters and seized around €2 million (£1.7 million) in raids targeting a powerful branch of the Italian mafia.

The massive operation was the biggest of its kind in Europe and the culmination of an investigation codenamed Pollino against the 'Ndrangheta criminal group on allegations of cocaine trafficking, money laundering, bribery and violence.

The operation, launched in 2016, was co-ordinated by Eurojust, the European prosecution agency that fights cross-border organised crime.

Four tons of cocaine were traced during the two-year joint investigation.

Cocaine and ecstasy pills were seized in Wednesday’s raids.