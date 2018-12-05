Drink-fuelled violence at train stations has more than doubled in two years

The number of violent offences fuelled by alcohol at Britain’s railway stations over the festive period has more than doubled in the past two years, new figures show.

There were 189 cases between November 24 2017 and January 2 compared with the same period two years earlier, according to British Transport Police (BTP) data.

Violence is often directed at other passengers or station staff and frequently results in injuries and arrests.

BTP inspector Becky Warren said: “We understand that at this time of year, people are out having a good time and having a few drinks but we do see an increase in the number of incidents fuelled by alcohol.

“The ask is simple: look out for your friends and colleagues getting the train home if they’ve had a few too many.”

Network Rail published the figures to mark the launch of a campaign with charity Drinkaware urging people to take care of their friends and colleagues when travelling on the railway this Christmas.