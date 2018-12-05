Drone captures stunning footage of erupting volcano in Peru

Scientists captured footage of Peru's Sabancaya volcano during a dramatic eruption last week.

They used a drone which was equipped with sensors to take measurements of the gases and particles coming from the volcano, so they can understand better the process of eruption.

Sabancaya is an active 5,976-metre-high stratovolcano situated in the Andes of southern Peru, about 70km from Arequipa.

The name "Sabancaya" in Quechua language, which is often spoken by South American people in Peru means "tongue of fire".

Scientists from the Geophysics Institute of Peru (IGP) and the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP) managed to successfully take measurements over an erupting volcano for the second time in 2018.