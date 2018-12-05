Hunt for gunman who shot man dead outside a Belfast school

Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man dead while he waited for his son outside a Belfast school.

Jim Donegan, aged in his forties, was sitting in his luxury Porsche car when he was targeted in the gangland-style attack in front of scores of terrified children.

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts said children could have been killed during what he termed "an absolutely disgraceful and reckless act".

The mother of the seven-year-old told Q Radio News that she fled with her son after they saw the gunman.

The mother of a seven-year-old boy who saw the gunman told Q Radio News that her son is now anxious about returning to school.

"I heard about six or seven gun shots and then I heard someone screaming, my son saw it, he was able to tell me he saw a man up ahead with a hi-vis vest on, and his hood up and carrying a bag," she said.

"He was still standing there at the time so I just turned with him (her son) and ran up the street.

"It was very scary, more so for him (her son), he is still freaking out about if he is still going to be there tomorrow, he has been asking me, will they all be away when he is going to school?"