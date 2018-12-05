Magnitude 7.5 quake strikes in Pacific near New Caledonia

A powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake has struck in the southern Pacific Ocean near New Caledonia, prompting authorities to warn of a tsunami threat to nearby islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said tsunami waves of between 3ft and 10ft were possible along some coasts of New Caledonia and Vanuatu, while waves of up to 3ft were possible in Fiji.

The warning centre said there was no threat to Hawaii.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck about 104 miles east of Tadine in New Caledonia at a shallow depth of six miles.