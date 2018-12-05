Matthew Hedges: UAE interrogation felt like ‘psychological torture’

A British academic who was accused of spying and held in solitary confinement in the United Arab Emirates for nearly six months has told how his ordeal at the hands of interrogators felt like psychological “torture”.

Matthew Hedges was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Gulf state after being accused of working for MI6, before being pardoned by the nation’s president days later.

Now back home in the UK with wife Daniela Tejada, the Durham University PhD student has spoken about his experience, claiming “aggressive” interrogators left him “so scared and on edge”.

“I was never physically tortured, but it was psychological, and it felt like torture,” he said in an interview with The Times.

According to the paper, Mr Hedges was questioned for up to 15 hours a day and was forced to wear ankle cuffs.