May’s Brexit deal likened to ‘Frankenstein’s monster’ after three Commons defeats

Theresa May's Brexit deal has been described as a "Frankenstein monster" as MPs spoke in the Commons late into the night on the first of five days of debate over the issue.

Labour MP and Remain supporter David Lammy made the comparison, calling it "an ugly beast that no one voted for or wanted", on a day when the prime minister suffered three humiliating Commons defeats in little more than an hour.

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom was first forced to agree to publish the Government’s full legal advice on the deal.

This came after MPs found the Government in contempt of Parliament.

Then, MPs succeeded in a bid to grant the Commons a greater say over what happens if May’s deal is rejected next Tuesday.