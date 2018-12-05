Nigel Dodds says DUP will 'be voting against Brexit deal'

DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds has indicated that his party would bring Theresa May's government down if the Prime Minister got her Brexit deal through the House of Commons.

Mr Dodds told ITV's Peston the DUP would not be voting for Mrs May's Withdrawal Agreement "as things stand", adding he could not see "much being changed that will be effective" before the meaningful vote on December 11.

The Prime Minister's deal was "bad for the United Kingdom, certainly bad for Northern Ireland given the legal advice that we have forced out of the government today," Mr Dodds told Robert Peston.

"The deal that the Prime Minister has put forward is not one that honours the spirit of the confidence and supply agreement and certainly not one we can support," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Dodds met with European Research Group (ERG) Chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg and Deputy Chairman Steve Baker and told the Brexit-backing Tories that the DUP's support for Mrs May could be conditional on the deal being defeated.

When questioned on it, Mr Dodds said it would be "somewhat illogical" if the DUP wanted to vote the Government out after forcing Mrs May's hand should the vote go against her on December 11.

"I think then we start on a process to try to get a better deal," he added.