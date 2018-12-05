Nine in ten NI GPs concerned about increased workloads this winter

Nine out of ten GPs in Northern Ireland are concerned that increased workloads this winter will affect their ability to care for patients.

Practices will be under “intense strain” over the coming months, the Royal College of GPs warned, as it published a members’ survey.

Health officials have also warned that hospitals are likely to see greater pressure during this winter because of conditions like flu.

RCGPNI chairman, Dr Grainne Doran, said: “GPs strive to provide the very best care to all of our patients.