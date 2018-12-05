PETA faces online backlash after encouraging people to stop using anti-animal language

The activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has received a backlash after it encouraged people to stop using anti-animal language.

What’s anti-animal language?

Well, PETA believes phrases like “kill two birds with one stone” should be replaced with “feed two birds with one scone”.

Or “bring home the bacon” with “bring home the bagels”.

The group added: “Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialise cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon.”

The tweet led to outrage online, with Hannah Else believes that changing idioms is not the solution.