PM’s Brexit deal likened to ‘Frankenstein’s monster’ after three Commons defeats

Theresa May’s Brexit deal was likened to Frankenstein’s monster – “an ugly beast that no-one voted for” – as MPs concluded the first of five days of debate on the Prime Minister’s exit plan. Labour former minister David Lammy roused MPs with a late-night Commons speech in which he quoted Churchill and Shakespeare and accused Brexiteers of wanting to establish “Empire 2.0”. The comments came at the end of a torturous day for the Government in which it suffered three humiliating Commons defeats in little more than an hour. Commons leader Andrea Leadsom was first forced to agree to publish the Government’s full legal advice on the deal after MPs found the Government in contempt of Parliament and then MPs succeeded in a bid to grant the Commons a greater say over what happens if Mrs May’s deal is rejected next Tuesday.

Mr Lammy, rising to criticise the deal, said: “Let us now be honest with the country, total independence is a fantasy, it’s the same idea that motivates an angry teenager to run away from their family, total independence means throwing a tantrum and ending up in the cold.” The Tottenham MP said many Brexiteers were “still mourning Suez”, he said: “When those on the other side of this debate say that they want ‘Empire 2.0’, let us ask what does that mean? What was imperialism, what was colonialism? “At its worst the British Empire was exploitation and subjugation, moral superiority that led to putting humans in shackles, the oppression of black and brown people because this country thought it knew best, those countries once coloured pink on the globe were not won in negotiations, they were taken by force. Today we need to build a new image of Britain, one that brings this country together after years of division.”

