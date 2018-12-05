Runner admits being driven for parts of New Zealand endurance challenge

A long-distance runner who claimed to have jogged the length of New Zealand in a record time of 18 days and eight hours has admitted he was driven for parts of the route.

Perry Newburn, 64, was fuelled by hash browns and chocolate milkshakes for the 1,800 mile journey which, appropriately, finished in a town called Bluff.

He averaged close to three marathons per day during the journey, but has since said he would not claim the record “for some obvious reasons”.